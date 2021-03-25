FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Watch movies and work anywhere with this 15-inch portable monitor, now $205

-
mac accessories
Reg. $219 $205

If you are tired of squinting at a small screen, it might be time to upgrade. UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor provides full HD resolution and quad-speaker sound on the go. Right now, you can get this super-thin display for just $204.99 (Reg. $219) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Over the past year, many of us have been working on a laptop during the day and streaming videos on a phone in the evening. At best, these small screens can be uncomfortable to look at throughout the day. At worst, they may cause you eye strain. Rated at 4.2/5 stars on Amazon, the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor solves these problems instantly. This spacious IPS display offers full 1080p HD resolution, with bold colors thanks to HDR technology.

The monitor also has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, and quad 4W speakers for immersive sound. In spite of these impressive features, the device is thin enough to store in your laptop bag. You can use the monitor in both landscape and portrait orientation, with the supplied kickstand holding the screen at the perfect angle. 

The monitor supports Type-C, Mini HD, USB PD, and Micro USB connections, so you can plug in pretty much any laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The display even works with the Nintendo Switch for big-screen gaming on the go.

Order today for just $204.99 to get this portable display at $14 off MSRP, with multiple cables and adapters included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

About the Author

Complete podcasting rig in a box for just $36.50: Tonor...
Rest your MacBook on this aluminum stand for just $15.5...
Unitek’s USB NVMe SSD enclosure transfers data at...
Upgrade your home office with the Logitech MX Master 3 ...
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor packs AirPlay 2, Netfl...
Logitech’s StreamCam Plus falls to new all-time l...
Take streams + meetings to the next level with Elgato...
Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $6...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

HP’s $200 Chromebook 14 offers 9-hour battery life, USB-C, more (Save 20%)

$200 Learn More

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro

Learn More

Razer debuts RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, pre-order now

Learn More
50% off

Add four solar-powered LED lights to your fence or deck for under $4 each (50% off)

$15 Learn More

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Pad & Quill Leather Passport Travel Wallet + 10-yr. warranty now $63.50 (Reg. $100) + more

$63.50 Learn More
25% off

This Apple Health-ready smart scale is yours for $15 Prime shipped

$15 Learn More
Save 52%

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ see 52% discounts to some of the best prices yet from $450

From $450 Learn More