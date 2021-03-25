Whiskey gift sets, wine glasses, more starting from $40 at Amazon today (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Alrossa (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off The Wine Savant decanters, wine glasses, and cocktail sets. One standout here is the Whiskey Decanter Globe Set at $39.96 shipped. Regularly $53 or more, today’s offer is at least 25% off and the lowest we can find. Made of Mahogany stained wood and 100% lead-free borosilicate glass, this set makes for a great functional art display. It comes with the globe decanter complete with mini detailed antique ship and “artfully crafted sails,” the base/stand, and a pair of whiskey glasses. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
But if you prefer something more traditional, a nice set of whiskey glasses might do the trick. This 4-pack of KANARS Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses carries stellar ratings from thousands and comes in at $30. Or, opt for this 6-pack of LUXU Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses for $25 Prime shipped.
However, if it is the more novel gift sets you’re after, definitely check out some of the other options in today’s Gold Box sale. There are several decorative whiskey sets as well as wine glasses and more starting from $46 right here.
Then swing by our home goods guide for even more including the H&M Easter Home Collection with options starting from just $3 and our ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ review.
More on the Whiskey Decanter Globe Set:
- IMPRESS WITH THIS TRULY UNIQUE GIFT: This decanter will make anyone admire the artfully detailed antique ship, beautifully set in the etched globe decanter
- AN ABSOLUTE MUST DECANTER AND GLASSES: This decanter is a must have for the adventurer or the true connoisseur
- BEAUTIFUL WITH HANDCRAFTED DETAILS: Mahogany stained wood display and a unique antique ship inside with artfully crafted sails
