FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Whiskey gift sets, wine glasses, more starting from $40 at Amazon today (Up to 33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsThe Wine Savant
33% off From $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Alrossa (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 33% off The Wine Savant decanters, wine glasses, and cocktail sets. One standout here is the Whiskey Decanter Globe Set at $39.96 shipped. Regularly $53 or more, today’s offer is at least 25% off and the lowest we can find. Made of Mahogany stained wood and 100% lead-free borosilicate glass, this set makes for a great functional art display. It comes with the globe decanter complete with mini detailed antique ship and “artfully crafted sails,” the base/stand, and a pair of whiskey glasses. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you prefer something more traditional, a nice set of whiskey glasses might do the trick. This 4-pack of KANARS Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses carries stellar ratings from thousands and comes in at $30. Or, opt for this 6-pack of LUXU Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses for $25 Prime shipped

However, if it is the more novel gift sets you’re after, definitely check out some of the other options in today’s Gold Box sale. There are several decorative whiskey sets as well as wine glasses and more starting from $46 right here

Then swing by our home goods guide for even more including the H&M Easter Home Collection with options starting from just $3 and our ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ review.  

More on the Whiskey Decanter Globe Set:

  • IMPRESS WITH THIS TRULY UNIQUE GIFT: This decanter will make anyone admire the artfully detailed antique ship, beautifully set in the etched globe decanter
  • AN ABSOLUTE MUST DECANTER AND GLASSES: This decanter is a must have for the adventurer or the true connoisseur
  • BEAUTIFUL WITH HANDCRAFTED DETAILS: Mahogany stained wood display and a unique antique ship inside with artfully crafted sails

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

The Wine Savant

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition ...
WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching A...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Home Depot’s pre-spring DEWALT sale takes up to 3...
Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the ch...
Save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power...
Jackinthebox kids’ science and STEM creative kits...
LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Amazon offers at-home facial steamers up to 50% off from $28 Prime shipped

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
Shop now

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

30% off+ Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase + extra 30% off clearance

+ 30% off Learn More
Reg. $130

WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. up to $130)

$80 Learn More