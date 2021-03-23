Today, ECOVACS is expanding its stable of smart robotic vacuums with a pair of offerings that enter into the midrange of its lineup. Delivering quite a roster of notable features like laser guidance, Alexa voice control, and an improved suction system, the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ arrives with the brand’s most quiet cleaning experience yet alongside a bundled dirt disposal unit for automating even more of the process. And after putting it to the test for the last few weeks, we’re taking a hands-on look at the new release. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at the robotic vacuum’s performance.

ECOVACS launches new DEEBOT N8+ vacuum

Launching today, ECOVACS has a pair of new robotic vacuums entering into its N series releases. Delivering plenty of flagship-caliber features at more affordable price points, the N8+ arrives alongside an even more capable N8+ Pro model, but it’s the former of which we’ll be taking a hands-on look at today.

Entering as a more middle of the road option, the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ isn’t quite as feature-packed as the high-end T8 offerings we’ve reviewed in the past, but still arrives with plenty of tech under the hood to write home about. While both of the just-announced models launch alongside a companion dirt disposal unit, let’s start by diving into all of the enhancements include on the new robotic vacuum itself.

A closer look at the robotic vacuum

While the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ doesn’t enter the brand’s lineup of robotic vacuums as its most capable model, it does deliver quite the array of features at a more modest price. Things kick off with TrueMapping technology to make excellent use out of its 110-minute runtime. Laser-guided vacuums aren’t anything new, but this time around the refreshed dToF laser sensor delivers notable performance improvements that see actual results in day to day use.

The DEEBOT N8+ robotic vacuum generates a map of your home much more quickly than with previous ECOVACS models, while also doing a better job at identifying obstacles that might have popped up since its last cleaning session.

Now as nice as all of those more frivolous inclusions are, a new and internal suction system is easily the most important aspect here, because we are talking about a cleaning aid after all. Alongside touting an improved 2,300Pa of suction power, which has proved to be plenty for sweeping up debris from carpet and tile floors alike, there’s another notable enhancement this time around.

Saying that a vacuum of any kind is quiet might not be the best accurate statement in the world given the usual cacophony of noise, but oh, is it true here. Or at the very least, compared to all of the other robotic vacuums I’ve put to the test before. It’s not the most exciting feature, but being quieter means that it can run more often without getting in the way. You can still certainly hear that the DEEBOT N8+ is starting up its routine, but ECOVACS deserves plenty of credit for leveling up the suction while decreasing the noise output.

While it’s more or less stayed the same compared to previous models, those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems will be happy to know that voice control support has been incorporated into the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+. This has been a stable in the brand’s robotic vacuums for quite some time, but continues to emphasise just how convenient having an autonomous cleaning aid can be.

Dirt disposal makes all the difference

As mentioned a bit earlier, ECOVACS is also including its dirt disposal units with both the DEEBOT N8+ and N8+ Pro. While this isn’t an entirely new addition to the brand’s lineup, this is the very first time any of the laser-equipped releases have come bundled with the add-on unit.

Integrated into the charging base, the auto empty station lives up to its name by sucking debris out of the robotic vacuum and into a larger dustbin, meaning you won’t have to empty out the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ quite as often. And in practice, this is exactly what it does. I’ve found that results are a bit mixed whether it’s tackling hair or just dust and crumbs. But at least, the auto empty station has cut what used to be dumping out the vacuum’s dust bin every day or so into one a week tops.

As flashy or exciting as some of the upgrades to the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ are, the inclusion of the added dirt disposal unit is really what changes the new release from a novelty into a game changer. My previous-generation DEEBOT model has been chugging along quite well over the past few years, but all of the improvements this time around combine with the accessory to provide a worthy upgrade.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ now available

The latest ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ enters with a $599.99 price tag. The higher-end N8+ Pro clocks in at a slightly more expensive $699.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

After putting the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ to the test over the past few weeks, there isn’t one particular enhancement this time around that has me fawning over the feature-packed robotic vacuum. Sure, improved laser guidance and quieter run are vastly appreciated improvements, and the dirt disposal unit removes the biggest frustration from owning a robotic vacuum. But at the end of the day, it’s all of the iterations that stack up into an extremely compelling release.

Whether you have an existing model that’s showing its age or you’re looking to finally climb aboard the automated cleaning train, the DEEBOT N8+ enters at a sweet spot in terms of its price and performance. There are certainly more affordable offerings out there that are sure to get the job done, but none of them are likely to be as convenient as the latest release from ECOVACS.

I’ve been in the robotic vacuum game for years and honestly up until now, having the autonomous helpers around has been nice, but it’s always been more of a luxury than commodity. Having one less chore is nice, though there was always still some work involved in the vacuuming process that didn’t quite deliver on an entirely automated workflow. Now for the new DEEBOT N8+, ECOVACS is finally crossing sweeping off my list for good. And that’s the most compelling selling point a robotic vacuum can offer in my book.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!