Anker integrates 256GB NVMe SSD into its 4-in-1 USB-C Hub: $80 (All-time low, Save $20)

AnkerDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its PowerExpand 4-in-1 256GB SSD USB-C Hub for $79.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $20 off and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you occasionally need a couple of legacy ports and a bit of external storage, Anker is here to save the day. Not only does this USB-C hub feature HDMI, two USB-A ports, and 100-watt passthrough Type-C charging, it also has a 256GB NVMe solid-state drive inside. The HDMI port supports up to 4K output, making this great for full-time use or as a one-off travel companion. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you already have a fully-functional USB-C hub in your possession. This means that buying another one could prove to be somewhat of a waste. Thankfully you can more affordably satisfy most portable storage needs with SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Go USB-C Flash Drive at $30. It sports both Type-C and USB-A connectivity, making it a solid option worth having around.

Speaking of Anker, did you see that its Powerhouse II portable power stations are up to $100 off? Other deals that will pair nicely with today’s purchase include Amazon’s in-house gaming desk at $85, two IRIS 3-Drawer Organizers at $8 each, and this Z-shaped gaming desk at $44 off. And if you’re always on the hunt for the latest Apple deals, check out our handy guide.

Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 256GB SSD USB-C Hub features:

  • Store your movies, photos, music, and more on the integrated 256GB SSD, and transfer files at up to 400 MB/s.
  • Get more from your laptop’s USB-C port with the addition of a 4K HDMI port plus 2 USB ports. Also includes a USB-C input port for pass-through charging.
  • Supports up to 100W pass-through charging (minus 12W for operation) for your laptop.

Amazon

