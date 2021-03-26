Are you looking for some stylish wreaths to decorate with? Elevate your front door, mantel, and more with a beautiful spring wreath. If you didn’t know, Amazon has hundreds of great options to pick from this spring. Plus, all of our top picks are available with Prime delivery, which means you will receive your wreath within two days. All of our top picks from Amazon are all under $100 and look very high-end, in my opinion. Plus, they all feature faux materials, which is awesome for using them for years to come. So be sure to head below the jump to score all of our favorites from Amazon.

Welcome Hydrangea Wreath

Hydrangeas are a beautiful bloom for spring, and the QUNWREATH 18-inch Hello Welcome Wreath is a standout. It’s priced at $60 and features a beautiful cursive hello greeting on the interior. It also has exceptional reviews from Amazon customers with a 4.5/5 star rating and is even equipped with a 12-inch black wreath hanger for added convenience.

A great alternative to the above wreath is the I-GURU Hydrangea Wreath, which is priced at just $31. This style is also beautiful and comes in two color options. This wreath is designed to give a realistic appearance with silk flowers. It’s 18 inches in width and rated 4.1/5 stars, with reviews still coming in.

Tulip Spring Wreath

Another popular flower for spring is tulips, and the BOMAROLAN Tulip Wreath is stunning. It’s available in two color options and will make a statement on any front porch space. Each of the wreaths is handmade, and since the flowers are artificial, you can reuse this wreath for years to come. This style also has a hook on the back for easy hanging, and it’s priced at $71. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Faux Fruit Wreaths

A fruit wreath will help to brighten up a front porch instantly. The Valery Madelyn 24-Inch Spring Fruit Wreath features artificial lemons, blueberries, and green leaves. Fruit and foliage are perfect for a spring look, and this wreath would look beautiful for indoor or outdoor use. It’s also rated 4.5/5 stars by Amazon customers and priced at $57. It also states that this wreath is delivered with a box to store the wreath, which will protect it, too.

