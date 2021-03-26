Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $250+), more from $80

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T5 Portable 2TB External Solid-State Drive for $210.45 shipped. Previously listed at around $280, this model sells for $250 lately with today’s offer being one of the best we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be one of the newer T7 models, a 2TB version of that one can go for as much as $295 while the T7 touch option is on sale for $330. This one provides up to 540MB/s transfer speeds, USB-C and -A connectivity, as well as AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also fits in the palm of your hand and is a great option for daily storage needs. A 3-year warranty is included and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More storage deals below.

If the 2TB of storage is overkill for your needs, take a look at the 1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD at $120 instead. The specs and ratings are essentially the same here, just with a lighter capacity overall. Then head below to browse through some of the other storage offers live right now.

More portable storage deals:

As we mentioned above, Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs are still available at all-time lows starting from $88. These ones provide extremely fast transfers and are now at the best prices we have tracked.

More on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD:

Superfast read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables. Shock resistance

3-year warranty

