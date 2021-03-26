Samsung T5 Portable 2TB SSD now $210.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $250+), more from $80

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T5 Portable 2TB External Solid-State Drive for $210.45 shipped. Previously listed at around $280, this model sells for $250 lately with today’s offer being one of the best we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be one of the newer T7 models, a 2TB version of that one can go for as much as $295 while the T7 touch option is on sale for $330. This one provides up to 540MB/s transfer speeds, USB-C and -A connectivity, as well as AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also fits in the palm of your hand and is a great option for daily storage needs. A 3-year warranty is included and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More storage deals below.
If the 2TB of storage is overkill for your needs, take a look at the 1TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD at $120 instead. The specs and ratings are essentially the same here, just with a lighter capacity overall. Then head below to browse through some of the other storage offers live right now.
More portable storage deals:
- WD 1TB My Passport SSD $140 (Reg. up to $230)
- WD 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $100 (Reg. $180)
- Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs from $88 (20% off)
- Anker 256GB NVMe SSD 4-in-1 USB-C Hub $80 (All-time low)
As we mentioned above, Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs are still available at all-time lows starting from $88. These ones provide extremely fast transfers and are now at the best prices we have tracked.
More on the Samsung T5 Portable SSD:
- Superfast read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
- Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand
- Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- Includes USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables. Shock resistance
- 3-year warranty
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!