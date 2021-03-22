Samsung’s T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSDs fall to new lows from $88 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 500GB Solid-State Drive for $87.99 shipped. Normally fetching $110, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity so it can pair with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and a built-in finger print sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can score the 1TB version of Samsung T7 Touch SSD for $179.99, which is down from its usual $230 going rate. That’s alongside the 2TB model at $329.99, or $70 off the usual price tag. In either case, you’re looking at the same features found above, just at two higher capacities for those who could benefit from the added storage.

Or for those who don’t need the added security features or faster transfer speeds, we’re still tracking some deals on these Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs. With as much as $25 in savings, prices here start at $70. Then head over to our Mac accessories guide for more.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

