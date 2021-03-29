Amazon’s Easter Gold Box has full-sized candy bars, Cadbury chocolate, more from $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Easter candy and essentials starting at $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill out those Easter baskets ahead of the big day with everything from full-sized Hershey’s chocolate bars to Cadbury eggs and more. Everything carries a 4+ star rating, as well, and will arrive well before this upcoming weekend rolls around. All while scoring you some extra savings in the process. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Easter candy deals:

Or just check out the entire sale right here for a closer look at all of the Easter treats for you or the little ones to enjoy. And speaking of Easter, be sure to check out the new H&M home collection that gets your home ready for the holiday from just $3.

Reese’s MallowTop Peanut Butter Cups:

A tried and true favorite — solid milk chocolate in the shape of an adorable Easter bunny. Some people start by biting off the ears, some like to break the bar into pieces and some go straight in for a delicious bite. No matter how you enjoy these HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bunny Candy Bars, you’ll surely be smiling from ear to ear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!