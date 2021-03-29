Score Amazon’s Fire HD tablets at up to 37% off with deals starting from $60 shipped today

Amazon is now offering its Fire HD 10 Tablet 32GB for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $55 or 37% off the going rate, matching the 2021 low, and the best price we can find. This model features a 10.1-inch full 1080p display with 32GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card) that makes for a great lower-cost iPad alternative for folks that don’t need all the bells and whistles. Alongside up to 12-hours of battery life per charge, it houses a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, hands-free Alexa control, 2MP front/rear-facing cameras, 720p video calls, and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 172,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below from $60.

Amazon is also now offering the Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is also matching the 2021 low and is the best we can find. This one is an even more affordable version of the tablet above due to its slightly smaller 8-inch screen. It is, however, mostly the same otherwise, with plenty of app/video streaming support and the 4+ star rating from over 85,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking some great offers on Amazon’s Echo Alexa speakers and smart displays with prices starting from $17 right here. Just make sure to check out this morning’s SanDisk Gold Box as well as all of our ongoing iPad deals if you would prefer to go with Apple’s tablets.

More on the Amazon Fire HD 10:

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

