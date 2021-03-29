Amazon Fire TV Blaster upgrades a non-smart home theater with voice control for just $20

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Blaster for $19.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $35 normally and today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster is built to work with your existing Fire TV and Alexa devices to command TVs and soundbars that otherwise wouldn’t have voice controls. It does this by repeating the IR sequence required by your devices to control them, something standard streaming media players aren’t capable of. This can be useful if your TV doesn’t support CEC or if your soundbar isn’t ARC-compatible. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re just wanting to extend an IR signal from one device to another, check out this USB-powered option for around $10 Prime shipped. It isn’t compatible with voice commands but you’ll find that it does the trick at making your IR blast reach areas otherwise not possible.

For other ways to save on Amazon’s products, we’ve got a few articles for you to check out. First, we’re tracking deals on Amazon Fire HD tablets with prices from $60. There’s up to 37% in savings to be had right now, so you’ll want to act quick before they go back up in price. We’re also seeing several discounts across Amazon’s Alexa lineup starting at $17. There’s plenty on sale here, so be sure to check it out before the all-new Echo Show 10 jumps back up $40 in price.

Fire TV Blaster features:

Requires Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.

‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.

‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.

