Amazon offers up to 33% off Play-Doh eggs, NERF, toys, more for Easter with deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Play-Doh, NERF, Playskool, FurReal, and more. These toy, board game, and play set deals come just in time for upcoming Easter gifts with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings on just about everything as well as quite a wide selection of options for a range of age groups. Monopoly Junior, Play-Dog Easter egg kits, NERF blasters, mini basketball hoops, and more are all in today’s sale and shipping in time for this weekend, much like today’s Easter candy sale. Head below for some of our top picks from the Easter toy sale.
Amazon Gold Box toy sale:
- Play-Doh Eggs 24-Pack $14 (Reg. $20)
- NERF N Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- NERF Zombie Strike FlipFury $13 (Reg. $20)
- NERF Nerfoop Mini Foam Basketball Hoop $6.50 (Reg. $8)
- NERF Vortex Aero Howler Football $8 (Reg. $10)
- Play-Doh Builder Spongebob Kit $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Monopoly Junior: Peppa Pig $12 (Reg. $17)
- Candy Land $10 (Reg. $13)
- Chutes and Ladders $9 (Reg. $13)
- Hasbro Bop It! Micro $7 (Reg. $10)
- And much more…
As we mentioned above, Amazon is also running a notable Easter candy and chocolate sale as part of today’s Gold Box as well. You can browse through all of those options right here with deals starting from $4. Then head over to the rest of the toy sale for more options and the ongoing Osmo Learning Kit Easter sale.
More on the Play-Doh Eggs:
- PLAY-DOH EGGS APLENTY – This 24 count Play-Doh egg collection features colorful plastic eggs each filled with 2 ounces of squishy, non-toxic Play-Doh modeling compound.
- EGG-CITING ASSORTED COLORS – Kids can get creative with favorite colors like blue, green, pink, yellow, and more. The color of the egg matches the compound color inside, and colors are duplicated.
- SO MANY CREATIVE OCCASIONS – These prefilled eggs are perfect for goodie bag fillers, birthday party favors, scavenger hunt prizes, classroom prizes, pinata toys, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!