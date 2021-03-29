Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart home gear from $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 going rate, you’re saving 32% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. With warmer weather beginning to roll in across the country, TP-Link’s smart plug is a perfect way to bring the smart home outdoors. Sporting a weather-resistant design with two built-in outlets, it works with Alexa and Assistant all without requiring a hub. This is a great accessory for controlling patio string lights and more. Over 13,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa deals from $14.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll also find a collection of other ways to grow your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup without having to pay full price. This weekend saw Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 fall to its lowest price yet at $210, alongside a batch of other Alexa speakers and smart displays from $17.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

