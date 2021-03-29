FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart home gear from $14

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Save 32% From $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 going rate, you’re saving 32% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. With warmer weather beginning to roll in across the country, TP-Link’s smart plug is a perfect way to bring the smart home outdoors. Sporting a weather-resistant design with two built-in outlets, it works with Alexa and Assistant all without requiring a hub. This is a great accessory for controlling patio string lights and more. Over 13,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa deals from $14.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll also find a collection of other ways to grow your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup without having to pay full price. This weekend saw Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 fall to its lowest price yet at $210, alongside a batch of other Alexa speakers and smart displays from $17.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speed...
Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale discounts electr...
Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser̵...
Score Amazon’s Fire HD tablets at up to 37% off w...
Anker’s latest sale includes Soundcore Pro ANC ea...
Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV with Google ...
Stylize your iPhone 11 Pro with Twelve South’s le...
Amazon offers up to 33% off Play-Doh eggs, NERF, toys, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Schedule three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $21, more

Learn More
Reg. $17

TP-Link’s highly-rated Alexa and Assistant smart plug returns to all-time low of just $10

$10 Learn More
Reg. $90

Pad & Quill’s TechFolio leather cable organizer sees massive 48% price drop to $46.50 shipped

$46.50 Learn More
75% off

Nike from just $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale: Running shoes, joggers, more

From $30 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, iPad Magic Keyboard, more

Listen now
Reg. $250+

Don’t pay a fortune for a robo vac, this Shark ION refurb + charging dock is now $90 Prime shipped

$90 Learn More

NutriBullet unveils new handheld Immersion Blender with 8-inch blending arm, available now

Learn More