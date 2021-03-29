Chefman’s extra-large air fryer does the work of seven tools in your kitchen at a low of $99

Amazon is offering the Chefman 26-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $98.70 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $135 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low there set only once before. Combining seven functions in one appliance, this air fryer also doubles as a toaster oven, broiler, warmer, and more. With a massive 25-liter/26-quart capacity, it has room to fit six slices of bread or a 5.5-pound chicken to prep a meal for the entire family at one time. Plus, it has the ability to go from 200- to 450-degrees for a wide range of cooking temperatures. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a set of toaster oven baking essentials. This 6-piece set includes things like pans, cooking racks, cookie sheets, and more. It’s available on Amazon for only $19, making it a great and budget-focused add-on to today’s lead deal.

More about the Chefman Air Fryer:

All in one: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broil, warms, and more. Temperature range of 200-450°f and 7 preset options makes any kitchen task easy, while the interior cooking light allows you to easily monitor cooking process. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

