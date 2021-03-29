FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s extra-large air fryer does the work of seven tools in your kitchen at a low of $99

-
Amazon is offering the Chefman 26-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $98.70 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of around $135 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low there set only once before. Combining seven functions in one appliance, this air fryer also doubles as a toaster oven, broiler, warmer, and more. With a massive 25-liter/26-quart capacity, it has room to fit six slices of bread or a 5.5-pound chicken to prep a meal for the entire family at one time. Plus, it has the ability to go from 200- to 450-degrees for a wide range of cooking temperatures. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a set of toaster oven baking essentials. This 6-piece set includes things like pans, cooking racks, cookie sheets, and more. It’s available on Amazon for only $19, making it a great and budget-focused add-on to today’s lead deal.

After checking out our mentions above, you won’t want to miss our home goods guide. There, we outline the best deals for your home, kitchen, and more each day. Just today, we’ve found a $90 robot vacuum, which is great for keeping your house clean without lifting a finger. Also, don’t miss the new handheld immersion blender from NutriBullet.

More about the Chefman Air Fryer:

All in one: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broil, warms, and more. Temperature range of 200-450°f and 7 preset options makes any kitchen task easy, while the interior cooking light allows you to easily monitor cooking process. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

