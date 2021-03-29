Don’t pay a fortune for a robo vac, this Shark ION refurb + charging dock is now $90 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum for $89.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Generally listed between $200 and $300 in new condition, Amazon charges $250 for refurbished models with today’s offer being slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This deal puts the brand name Shark model below most of the budget-friendly models from Anker and is one of the most affordable options out there today. While it doesn’t have all of the smart features, it will still clean your floors and then charge itself back up at the touch of a button. Ships with the remote, boundary strips, docking station, a 90-day Woot warranty, and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

When it comes to robot vacuums below $90 or so, today’s featured deal is easily one of your best bets. There really aren’t very many other trustworthy options in this price range. You might find some for less, we just don’t have very much experience with many of those lesser-known brands.

But we also have some ongoing deals available on iRobot’s Braava 380t robot mop as well as a $250 price drop on its Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal and these Roborock offers. Just make sure you swing by our home goods guide for even more deals on items for around the house including the new Amazon Spring into Summer sale.

More on the Shark ION Robot 700 Vacuum:

The Shark ION Robot 700 Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote is the perfect solution for everyday upkeep. This astounding robot cleans, docks and recharges automatically. It features a self-cleaning brushroll that captures short and long hair, dust, dander and allergens to prevent everyday buildup in your home. It comes with Smart Sensor Navigation so it seamlessly navigates floors and carpets while proximity sensors assess and adapt to surrounding obstacles. When it comes to automatic cleaning, take it from the brand that knows floor care with the Shark ION Robot 700.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!