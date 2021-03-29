Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android Smartphone is even more so at $149 (New low)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 3.4 64GB Android Smartphone for $149 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the very first price cut since releasing last fall, and subsequently a new all-time low. Delivering a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Nokia 3.4 arrives with a hole punch camera on the front as well as a triple sensor array and fingerprint sensor around back. Its 64GB of built-in storage pairs with 3GB of RAM and 2-day battery life to offer a solid handset for you family members who might not need the latest and greatest. We found that “if you are looking to carry the same device for multiple days without needing to dive for your charger, then the Nokia 3.4 should be a candidate” in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

Nokia 3.4 is about as good of a value as it gets in the Android smartphone world for a recent device, but you could opt for the even more affordable Nokia 2.4 at $140 instead. This offering delivers smaller 6.5-inch display alongside only 32GB of storage, but will undercut the costs of the lead deal if saving every penny counts. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Over the weekend we saw the Samsung Galaxy S20+ handset go on sale for $560, delivering a new all-time low after dropping from $1,200. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals still live for your new device right here.

Nokia 3.4 Android Smartphone features:

Upgrade to more phone and more power with Nokia 3.4. Maximize your streaming, binging and work on a 6.39-inch HD+ screen–with punch hole display that gives you even more screen real estate. Don’t sweat running out of juice with 2-day battery life. Get the perfect shot with powerful triple camera AI imaging–and take photos to the next level with Portrait mode, Night mode, and an ultra-wide camera. Nokia 3.4 gives you style and durability all in one, plus easy access with fingerprint unlock.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!