Best Android app deals of the day: Data Defense, Istanbul, DISTRAINT 2, more

We are now ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. While much of yesterday’s most notable offers are still live down below alongside a slew of new Android hardware deals right here, we are ready to add even more to this list this afternoon. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Data Defense, Eight-Minute Empire, DISTRAINT 2, FL Racing Manager, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones at new all time lows with up to $148 in savings. Those offers join ongoing deals on Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A and Galaxy Tab S7/+ as well as its leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Back Covers at 50% off. Along with this price drop on Skagen’s Falster 3 Wear OS smartwatch, you’ll find all of our Android TV deals right here as well as all of today’s portable SSD offers from $80. Anker kicked off a fresh new Amazon sale today from $9 and you’ll find even more charging gear in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, MLB The Show 20 $5, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Data Defense:

Data Defense is a minimalist tower defense indie game set in cyberspace. Protect servers from being infected by a slew of oncoming glitches, bugs and viruses. Use each server’s particular layout to your advantage, installing defense programs in strategic locations to defend the server in the fastest time possible.

