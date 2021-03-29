FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s Easter Shop has everything you need to fill your children’s baskets

Do you have Easter baskets ready for your kids? If not, the Nordstrom Easter Shop has you covered with free delivery before the big day. Nordstrom offers an array of items to fill their baskets, and adorable outfits, too. The Nordstrom Easter shop features more than 230 items with pricing from $10. Be sure to head below the jump to find our top picks. Also, check out our latest guide to the best spring wreaths to pick up from Amazon from $30.

Easter outfit ideas

If you’re looking for an outfit for a baby boy, the Kissy Kiss Bunny Hugs Overalls are very cute. A bunny peeks out of the front pocket and the light blue color is perfect for spring and Easter. It also comes with a versatile white bodysuit underneath.

For girls, one of the top styles is the Truly Me Embroidered Babydoll Dress. I love the large bow on the front as well as the beautiful spring floral detailing. Also, don’t forget the adorable Baby Bling Headbands that features soft, stretchy material and an array of color options for just $10.

Easter Basket top picks from Nordstrom

One of our favorite items is the Gund Flora Musical Suffed Animal. This would be a cute Easter gift and it’s priced at $30. The festive bunny flaps its ears to a sweet song when you push the right foot and also plays peekaboo with your little one. It’s also rated 4.5/5 stars from happy Nordstrom customers.

Easter books are another great option for placing in baskets. The If I Were a Bunny Board Book is a fantastic option. It’s priced at just $12.50 and this book explores what is would be like to be a bunny for a day. With touch and feel features as well as engaging illustrations such as a cute, fuzzy tail at the back cover, this book is a must-have.

Finally, the Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunny Towel is another great option for an Easter basket. The towel is made from absorbent cotton and it features adorable bunny ears and a smiling face at the top. It’s priced at $35 and comes in gray or pink.

