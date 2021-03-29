Brand-new Optoma 4K 240Hz gaming projector drops to all-time low following $200 discount

Amazon is offering the Optoma UHD38 Bright 4K 240Hz Gaming Projector for $1,399 shipped. Note: Delivery is delayed by 2- to 4-weeks right now, but ordering today locks in the discounted price. Normally going for $1,599, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked after having been released just last week. While many projectors claim to support 4K input, they normally display at a much lower resolution. Optoma delivers a true 4K projection here with “8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels.” You’ll find other high-end features here like a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a 4,000-lumen brightness making it a very capable projector. Want to learn more? Head over to our announcement coverage where we take a deep-dive into what all these projectors offer. Ratings are still rolling in, but Optoma is well-reviewed at Amazon.

Use some of your savings to pick up this ceiling projector mount. It’ll make placing your projector on the ceiling even easier, and allows you to have a cleaner overall setup. It’s just $23 on Amazon, making it a budget-focused buy as well.

Don’t forget that Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED TV is down to $665 right now, saving you $85 from its normal going rate. While projectors are fun and all, there’s something that’s just convenient about a TV that’s an all-in-one solution. Sony’s offering here delivers Android TV to your space, which means that you can watch Netflix, Disney+, and much more without having to use a secondary streaming media player.

More about the Optoma 4K 240Hz Projector:

TRUE 4K ULTRA HD: Experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels

LAG-FREE GAMING: Ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 4.2ms response time at 1080p, 16ms at 4K UHD, for the lowest input lag on a 4K projector

HDR & HLG COMPATIBLE: Enjoy brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience of images and videos, enabled by HDR10 & HLG technologies

ULTRA-BRIGHT: Enjoy 4,000 lumens of brightness in your home theater room, family room, gaming room – or even outdoors for backyard movie nights

