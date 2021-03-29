FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant from $665 (Reg. $750), more

-
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterSony
Reg. $750 $665

Amazon is offering the Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV for $669.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Also matched at Sam’s Club and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $664.99 shipped. Regularly $750, and currently on sale for $700 at Best Buy, today’s offer is at least $80 off, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside the 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), this model has HDR support, and an X1 processor plus X-Reality PRO for upscaling HD content. On top of built-in Google Assistant for voice control, this is an Android TV with direct access to thousands of apps as well as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, YouTube, and much more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Looking for something even more affordable? The 2021 model TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV comes in at $470 shipped. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers, this is a great lower-cost alternative that comes with much of the same basic feature set, direct access to your streaming services, and a giant 4K 65-inch display. 

More 4K TV deals still live:

Then head over to our home theater guide for even more discounted ways to upgrade your entertainment center. We are still tracking VIZIO’s 18-speaker H6 Elevate set at $200 off, a solid offer on these JBL 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers, and much more right here

More on the Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV:

Enjoy an exciting entertainment experience with this Sony smart TV. The HDMI cable offers flexible connection with various external devices, while the 4K resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality. This Sony smart TV features a bass reflex speaker that delivers impressive sound and a smart remote that lets you control your theater setup easily.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale discounts electr...
Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser̵...
Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smar...
Score Amazon’s Fire HD tablets at up to 37% off w...
Anker’s latest sale includes Soundcore Pro ANC ea...
Stylize your iPhone 11 Pro with Twelve South’s le...
Amazon offers up to 33% off Play-Doh eggs, NERF, toys, ...
Amazon’s Easter Gold Box has full-sized candy bar...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $10 (50% off), more

From $10 Learn More
20% off

Eastbay cuts 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

orders of $49+ Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale discounts electric mowers, hydroponic growers, more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: House of Da Vinci ‪2, Shadowmatic, RAW Power, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $200

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook sees $200 discount to all-time low of $329

$329 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50, Bravely Default II $50, more

$50 Learn More
Save 32%

Save up to 32% on TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart home gear from $14

From $14 Learn More
From $34

Oakley sunglasses from $34 Prime shipped at Woot, today only

up to 60% off Learn More