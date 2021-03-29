Sony’s 65-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV with Google Assistant from $665 (Reg. $750), more

Amazon is offering the Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV for $669.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Also matched at Sam’s Club and Target where RedCard holders can score it for $664.99 shipped. Regularly $750, and currently on sale for $700 at Best Buy, today’s offer is at least $80 off, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Alongside the 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution), this model has HDR support, and an X1 processor plus X-Reality PRO for upscaling HD content. On top of built-in Google Assistant for voice control, this is an Android TV with direct access to thousands of apps as well as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, YouTube, and much more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Looking for something even more affordable? The 2021 model TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV comes in at $470 shipped. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers, this is a great lower-cost alternative that comes with much of the same basic feature set, direct access to your streaming services, and a giant 4K 65-inch display.

More 4K TV deals still live:

Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV $898 (Reg. $1,300)

(Reg. $1,300) LG 77-inch 4K OLED TV $3,297 (Reg. $5,000) Plus $400 Visa gift card

(Reg. $5,000)

Then head over to our home theater guide for even more discounted ways to upgrade your entertainment center. We are still tracking VIZIO’s 18-speaker H6 Elevate set at $200 off, a solid offer on these JBL 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers, and much more right here.

More on the Sony 65-inch X750H 4K UHD LED TV:

Enjoy an exciting entertainment experience with this Sony smart TV. The HDMI cable offers flexible connection with various external devices, while the 4K resolution delivers clear, vibrant picture quality. This Sony smart TV features a bass reflex speaker that delivers impressive sound and a smart remote that lets you control your theater setup easily.

