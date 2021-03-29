SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB Flash Drive hits Amazon low at $26 shipped (Reg. up to $34)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $25.99 shipped. Regularly up to $34 or so, and currently on sale for $28 at Best Buy, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While some folks have moved over to USB-C machines, that’s nothing an adapter can’t take care of, and this is also a great option for quickly moving files around in a particularly slim footprint, accessing older machines, and more. It provides up to 256GB of storage alongside up to 130MB/s speeds, and 128-bit AES encryption. Rated 4+ stars from over 66,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering these mini flash drives are usually for smaller and quick file transfers, browsing through some of the smaller capacity models starting from just over $6 Prime shippedmight be worth while. The ratings and specs, outside of the actual capacity, are the same on all of them. Or take a look at this USB-C flash drive starting from $18.

But whatever you do, make sure you browse through today’s Gold Box SanDisk sale for loads of notable offers on microSD cards and other storage deals. And we also still have some great offers live on WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs if you’re looking to boost your internal storage capacities.

More on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive:

A compact, plug-and-stay, high-speed USB 3.1 flash drive that’s ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more

Simple, fast way to add up to 16GB of storage to your device [1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes – Actual user storage less]

Write faster than standard USB 2.0 drives(1) [(1) Up to 130MB/s read speed; USB 3.1 Gen 1 or USB 3.0 port required; Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device; 1MB=1,000,000 bytes]

