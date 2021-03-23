WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds from $100 (Save 33%)

Update: The 500GB model of WD_Black SN850 NVMe is now down to $99.99, beating our original mention by $20 and matching the all-time low set once before.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of WD_Black SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drives starting at $119.99 shipped. Our top pick is the 2TB model at $379.99. Down from its usual $450 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, is $30 under the previous price cut, and matches the all-time low set just once before. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. Over 370 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage is packed with some additional details, as well. Head below for more.

Alongside the featured 2TB version, you’ll also be able to save on several other WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD capacities. Right now, the 1TB model has been marked down to $199 from its usual $230 going rate. And if that’s still more than your setup calls for, the 500GB drive has been reduced in price to $119.99 from the typical $150 going rate. In either case, these are some of the best prices to date and deliver all of the same functionality noted above, just without has much storage space.

We’re also still tracking some notable offers on Seagate SSDs from $50 headlined by its Barracuda 1TB drive with 3,400MB/s speeds at $130. And then while we’re talking about upgrading your PC, don’t forget to check out the all-new 11th Gen Intel processors that just launched with up to 8 cores and 5.3GHz clock speeds. Not to mention, all of the deals in our PC gaming guide.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

