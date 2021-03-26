Upgrade the home theater at $200 off: VIZIO’s 18-speaker H6 Elevate set now down to $800

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VIZIO's 18-speaker H6 Elevate set now down to $800

-
AmazonHome TheaterVIZIO
$200 off $800

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO H6 5.1.4 Elevate Home Theater Sound Bar bundle for $799.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect addition to any of the 4K smart TVs we have on sale right now, this sound bar, satellite speaker, and subwoofer combo packs in a total of 18 speakers including four up-firing drivers for “enveloping sound overhead.” Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are in place here alongside the 30Hz to 20KHz frequency range, built-in Chromecast, a backlit display remote, Bluetooth, a pair of HDMI ports, and Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant support. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

While it’s certainly not going to provide the same room-shattering audio as the $800 5.1.4 set above, you can save a fortune and still increase your home entertainment audio with the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar and Subwoofer combo. This set comes in at $198 shipped on Amazon where it caries solid ratings from over 3,500 customers. 

Be sure to head over to our home theater guide for even more. There you’ll find all of today’s 4K smart TV deals from $240, a great deal on Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna, and Amazon’s Fire TV Cube. Just make sure you check out the new Hisense 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema and Polk’s expanded React home theater audio lineup while you’re at it. 

More on the VIZIO H6 5.1.4 Elevate Home Theater Sound Bar bundle:

Feel every word, every moment, every emotion, elevated. The new VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® plus 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers to breathe thrilling life into the latest movies, sports, gaming, and more. Revolutionary auto-rotating Adaptive Height Speakers blast sound off the ceiling, delivering completely immersive overhead surround sound. When rotated forward, these speakers provide a wider soundstage and clearer vocals to standard surround and stereo modes, particularly great for music. 

