FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

-
Home Theaterjbl
50% off $150

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 220 2-way 4-inch Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300, and currently listed at around $200 via Walmart, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the lowest total we can find. A great little addition to your living room audio or home entertainment center, they can connect to existing receivers and the like with a simple strand of speaker wire and feature a design that looks great on the shelf. You’re looking at 4-inch PolyPlas drivers and 1-inch CMMD Lite high-frequency tweeters with HDI waveguide tech to produce a “wide soundstage.” They also ship with some nice rubber cushion pads to keep them in place. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

A more affordable alternative falls to the well-rated Polk Audio T15 100-Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. Connectivity is the same here but you’re scoring a pair of them for just $79, or nearly half the price of today’s featured deal. The tweeters are slightly smaller here but the woofers are slightly larger and there are even more solid ratings on this set. 

Just make sure you dive into today’s JBL Bluetooth speaker roundup if you would prefer something more portable. Then check out these ongoing deals on Google Nest Audio speakers and HomePod-like Libratone Zipp Speaker, not to mention some of our home theater offers like this price drop on the Fire TV Cube

More on the JBL Studio 220:

You’ll never look at your bookshelves the same. … or wherever else you decide to place these uncannily adept JBL loudspeakers. As part of the new 10-piece JBL Studio 2 loudspeaker series, the Studio 220 bookshelf speaker was built to speak the languages of both legacy sound and forward-thinking technology. Tested relentlessly in the world’s most advanced sound research lab – our own – we’ve engineered this loudspeaker to go above and beyond. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

jbl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a ...
Get in the OLED game at $500 off: LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 ...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and ...
Hisense announces new home theater experience with 120-...
VIZIO’s new 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV with variable...
Hisense’s 55-inch Android 4K TV falls to best pri...
Score JBL’s Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker ahead of spr...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More
20% off

Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanatics gear, more: Store credit up to 20% off

From $20 Learn More
Save 28%

Save up to 28% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers in a variety of colors from $30

From $30 Learn More