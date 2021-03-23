JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 220 2-way 4-inch Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300, and currently listed at around $200 via Walmart, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the lowest total we can find. A great little addition to your living room audio or home entertainment center, they can connect to existing receivers and the like with a simple strand of speaker wire and feature a design that looks great on the shelf. You’re looking at 4-inch PolyPlas drivers and 1-inch CMMD Lite high-frequency tweeters with HDI waveguide tech to produce a “wide soundstage.” They also ship with some nice rubber cushion pads to keep them in place. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A more affordable alternative falls to the well-rated Polk Audio T15 100-Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. Connectivity is the same here but you’re scoring a pair of them for just $79, or nearly half the price of today’s featured deal. The tweeters are slightly smaller here but the woofers are slightly larger and there are even more solid ratings on this set.

More on the JBL Studio 220:

You’ll never look at your bookshelves the same. … or wherever else you decide to place these uncannily adept JBL loudspeakers. As part of the new 10-piece JBL Studio 2 loudspeaker series, the Studio 220 bookshelf speaker was built to speak the languages of both legacy sound and forward-thinking technology. Tested relentlessly in the world’s most advanced sound research lab – our own – we’ve engineered this loudspeaker to go above and beyond.

