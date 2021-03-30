Anker’s eufy Apple Health/Google Fit Smart Scale drops to $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Today only, Woot is offering Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $30 these days on Amazon, this is 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect addition to your 2021 health regimen, this one tracks 12 stats including “weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more” to provide a series of helpful insights to optimize your workouts/diet. Not only does it connect with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, it also supports up to 16 individual users so the whole family can make use of it without getting in each other’s way. Includes a 15-month eufy warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $19, there really aren’t very many trustworthy options out there for less. However, if you think you can do with a slightly less integrated option, the 1byone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is nearly as capable as today’s lead deal at $16 Prime shipped. it carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers and will save you slightly more, just keep in mind how universally well-received and trustworthy eufy gear is.

For more high-quality and affordable gear to support your workouts, check out this week’s fresh new batch of Anker deals including wireless earbuds and more starting from $11. Just make sure you dive into today’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals if you’re looking for a new exercise companion. The Nike+ model is seeing a rare $50 price drop right now you won’t want to miss.

More on the eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. FULL-BODY CHECKUP: Know more than just your weight. Every time you step barefoot onto Smart Scale C1, get a diagnostic on 12 different measurements in just a few seconds. USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!