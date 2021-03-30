FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy Apple Health/Google Fit Smart Scale drops to $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesSports-FitnesswootAnker
Reg. $30 $19

Today only, Woot is offering Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $30 these days on Amazon, this is 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect addition to your 2021 health regimen, this one tracks 12 stats including “weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more” to provide a series of helpful insights to optimize your workouts/diet. Not only does it connect with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, it also supports up to 16 individual users so the whole family can make use of it without getting in each other’s way. Includes a 15-month eufy warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At just $19, there really aren’t very many trustworthy options out there for less. However, if you think you can do with a slightly less integrated option, the 1byone Bluetooth Body Fat Scale is nearly as capable as today’s lead deal at $16 Prime shipped. it carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers and will save you slightly more, just keep in mind how universally well-received and trustworthy eufy gear is. 

For more high-quality and affordable gear to support your workouts, check out this week’s fresh new batch of Anker deals including wireless earbuds and more starting from $11. Just make sure you dive into today’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals if you’re looking for a new exercise companion. The Nike+ model is seeing a rare $50 price drop right now you won’t want to miss. 

More on the eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. FULL-BODY CHECKUP:  Know more than just your weight. Every time you step barefoot onto Smart Scale C1, get a diagnostic on 12 different measurements in just a few seconds. USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging st...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (...
This solar-powered flashlight can also be hand cranked:...
Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet arrives at new Ama...
Sheffield’s Ultimate Folding Utility Knife plunge...
PowerA’s MOGA XP5-A Controller is perfect for mob...
Replenish your MyProtein stock: 6.6-lbs. of Impact Whey...
Pad & Quill’s TechFolio leather cable organi...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More

New Twelve South MagicBridge houses your extended Magic Keyboard and Trackpad

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $9 (Save 30%), more

From $9 Learn More
50% off

The North Face gear up to 50% off: Jackets, vests, pullovers, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save $90

Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 18TB $330, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Voice Recorder PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest $5 movie sale discounts 4K flicks, more from $1

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

$28.50 Learn More