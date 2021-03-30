Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models see rare $50 discounts from $349

Best Buy is currently taking $50 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ models starting at $349 shipped. B&H is also getting in on the savings with various discounted models, too. Across the board, both sizes are available in various styles and with optional cellular connectivity, as well. These are some of the best prices to date on the Nike+ versions and are the lowest of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Head over to our Apple guide for even more of the week’s best deals. Those looking to accessorize their iPhone 12 can grab Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet at its lowest Amazon price yet of $50. That’s alongside the second-best price on the latest M1 MacBook Air and Apple’s most recent Mac mini at $99 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!