Anker’s latest sale includes Soundcore Pro ANC earbuds at $100 (Save 23%), more from $11

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $99.99 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and is a new all-time low. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Last week, we saw a collection of Anker deals go live to ring in the weekend which are still live from $9 right here. Then make sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide, as you’ll find a variety of other gear for your iPhone or Android device on sale, as well.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

