Mpow’s Selfie LED Ring Light bundle with tripod now just $12 Prime shipped (40% off)

Mpow (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its LED Ring Light Selfie bundle for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply coupon code MHAKI9CO at checkout. Regularly $20, this is 40% off the going rate and one of the most affordable options out there. Whether it’s for creating YouTube and TikTok content, better quality Zoom call video, or your makeup tutorials, today’s bundle is everything you’ll need for the price of a few lattes. This setup includes the LED ring light (three colors, three brightness options, more), a high-grade aluminum selfie stick/tripod (extends from 7.7- to 29.3-inches), the universal 360-degree adjustable phone holder, and a Bluetooth remote shutter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $12 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another option for less from a brand as well-known as Mpow. It certainly isn’t the most feature-rich model out there, but at this price, it is among the best options. There are some setups on Amazon in the $10 range, but not very many from a brand we have any direct experience with. However, you will want to take a look at this standalone ring light that’s now marked down to just $8 Prime shipped.

Head over to our Green Deals for some environmentally-friendly lighting offers, then dive into some of the smart indoor options we are tracking on sale. LIFX’s new Color HomeKit Bulb is seeing some price drops right now alongside even more smart and LED options from $15 right here. Just make sure you swing by our smart home guide for even more discounted ways to outfit your TikTok studio.

More on the Mpow LED Ring Light Selfie bundle:

The round light provides 3 lighting modes (White, Warm, Natural). Further, each mode has 3 brightness levels to choose from (9 settings). Mpow selfie light tripod stand extends from 7.7in to 29.3in. The phone holder can safely hold most smartphones from 2.4in to 3.7in wide. The selfie ring light tripod stand has a 1200mAh built-in battery…LED selfie light comes with a Bluetooth remote control.

