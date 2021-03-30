Philips’ popular OneBlade Pro shaver back to Black Friday pricing at $40 shipped (50% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $40 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 and currently starting in the $66 range from third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is $13 under the 2021 low, matching the Black Friday 2020 pricing, and the best we can find. Stepping things up a notch from the standard $35 model, features include a pivoting head, wet/dry operation, and up to 90-minutes of wireless shave time per charge. This one also comes with the handy 14-length comb that provides precision trims from 0.4mm to 10mm. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save slightly more on the standard model OneBlade right now. It comes in at $35 and carries stellar ratings from over 8,500 Amazon customers, but doesn’t provide as many preset comb lengths and drops the runtime down to 45-minutes compared to today’s pro model lead deal. Otherwise, just go for this highly-rated Remington All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit at $20 and call it a day.

Head over to our home goods and fashion deal hubs for more essentials, personal care, and wardrobe deals. Nordstrom’s Easter Shop has everything you need to fill your children’s baskets and we also have some great deals via the Sperry Outlet Flash Sale as well as the ongoing Banana Republic Spring Event, plus even more right here.

More on the Philips OneBlade Pro:

Get a supersmooth shave with this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor. The shaver is water-resistant, so you can shave dry or wet with foam in the shower. The durable blades on this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor last up to 4 months, and they’re dual-sided for shaving in either direction. Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!