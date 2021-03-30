FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips’ popular OneBlade Pro shaver back to Black Friday pricing at $40 shipped (50% off)

-
Reg. $80 $40

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Electric Trimmer and Shaver for $40 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 and currently starting in the $66 range from third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is $13 under the 2021 low, matching the Black Friday 2020 pricing, and the best we can find. Stepping things up a notch from the standard $35 model, features include a pivoting head, wet/dry operation, and up to 90-minutes of wireless shave time per charge. This one also comes with the handy 14-length comb that provides precision trims from 0.4mm to 10mm. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you can save slightly more on the standard model OneBlade right now. It comes in at $35 and carries stellar ratings from over 8,500 Amazon customers, but doesn’t provide as many preset comb lengths and drops the runtime down to 45-minutes compared to today’s pro model lead deal. Otherwise, just go for this highly-rated Remington All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit at $20 and call it a day. 

Head over to our home goods and fashion deal hubs for more essentials, personal care, and wardrobe deals.

More on the Philips OneBlade Pro:

Get a supersmooth shave with this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor. The shaver is water-resistant, so you can shave dry or wet with foam in the shower. The durable blades on this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor last up to 4 months, and they’re dual-sided for shaving in either direction. Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

A 350-lb. capacity headlines BLACK+DECKER’s Porta...
Recover faster and reduce pain with the Actigun Percuss...
Forget going to the barber when you pick up this $30 co...
Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 18T...
Chefman’s 8-qt. Touch Air Fryer with viewing wind...
Refresh your patio with up to $100 off chairs, sectiona...
LEGO’s Art mosaics fall to new all-time lows at $...
The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automate...
