All-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds debut with $25 price, key fob-sized case, more

The world of truly wireless earbuds has continued to rapidly expand ever since the release of AirPods. Many brands attempt to go head-to-head with Apple with similar pricing, but the all-new Skullcandy Dime earbuds take a different approach. These clock in at a fraction of the cost and the company is hoping to capture quite a bit of market share as a result of this. Unsurprisingly, not all features compete on the same level as AirPods and pricier earbuds from others, but they may strike a good-enough balance to turn some heads. Continue reading to learn more.

Skullcandy Dime Earbuds deliver rock-bottom price

Despite wielding an incredibly low price, Skullcandy Dime packs a solid list of features. Once charged, each earbud can last for 3.5 hours and the included charging case adds another 8.5. This equates to a total of 12 hours, which competes well with some, but offers up only half of what you get with AirPods.

These earbuds are paired using Bluetooth 5 and both units have their own microphone. A host of controls can be configured directly from each earbud and include the ability to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant.

One major downside of Skullcandy Dime is that the bundled charging case somehow relies on microUSB. Type-C has become increasingly more popular over the last couple of years and is what you’ll find on any major Android handset and most wireless earbuds.

“Despite being the fastest growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market,” said Jeff Hutchings, Skullcandy chief product officer, referring to 2020 NPD Unit Share data. “Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless.”

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, the new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds are priced at $24.99. This undercuts most of the well-known brands out there. Even better, there are a variety of colorways to choose from. Options include Dark Blue/Green, Light Gray/Blue, Dark Gray, and True Black. Each colorway is available for order direct from Skullcandy. Listings have appeared at Amazon, but are temporarily unavailable. We expect this to be remedied soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s hard to argue with the value offered by the new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds. One major oversight that’s bound to hold quite a few consumers back is microUSB charging instead of USB-C. This may have been an acceptable omission a year or two ago, but in 2021 this choice feels completely out of touch.

That being said, there’s a high probability that Skullcandy’s intended audience will eagerly overlook this misstep in favor of rock-bottom pricing from a familiar brand that can be easily found at major retailers. Outside of this blunder, Skullcandy Dime could prove to be a popular and cost-effective option for many.

