Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 18TB $330, more from $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the WD easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $329.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $390, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Ideal for expanding your backup server, NAS, or media setup, WD’s 18TB hard drive sports a desktop form-factor with a refreshed design. It packs USB 3.0 connectivity for pairing with your Mac, and the same enterprise-level drives on the inside that we’ve seen from the easystore lineup in the past. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable WD hard drive deals:

But if an internal drive is more your speed, don’t forget that we’re still seeing some of the best prices to date on Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs right now from $80. With up to 7,000MB/s speeds, you’ll be able to lock-in as much as 20% in savings.

WD easystore 18TB Hard Drive features:

Find a reliable storage solution for large files with this WD easystore external desktop hard drive. The USB 3.0 interface and backward-compatibility with USB 2.0 offer broad connectivity, while the automatic backup solution reduces the risk of data loss. This WD easystore external desktop hard drive features a 14TB capacity to provide ample space for videos and photos.

