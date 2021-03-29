Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds on sale from $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new 980 PRO NVMe M.2 Gen4 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive lineup starting at $80 shipped. Our top pick is the 2TB version at $349.99, which is down from its usual $430 going rate. Saving you 20%, today’s offer is beating our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low. This internal SSD delivers a notable performance boost to your gaming PC and more with an NVMe design, 2TB of storage, and upwards of 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Alongside assisting with ensuring games load faster, this will make for a much faster boot drive and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

This morning saw an up to 23% off SD card Gold Box sale go live with popular options from SanDisk, Samsung, and other top brands starting at $30. That’s alongside the all-time low that dropped on this SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB Flash Drive at $26 as well as these ongoing WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD offers from $100.

