Amazon World Backup Day HD and SSD sale from $42.50: SanDisk all-time lows, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 25% off drives from Western Digital, SanDisk, Samsung, and more. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD for $239.99 shipped. Originally $450 and fetching closer to $300 these days, this is at least $60 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This one features up to up to 1050MB/s read/write speeds inside of the “durable” silicon shell with two-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance. And you’ll also find the up to 2000MB/s Extreme PRO Portable 2TB SSD model on sale for $269.99 shipped, down from the usual $350, right now. Both of which combine for a 4+ star rating from over 36,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more storage deals from $42.50.

Today’s hard drive and SSD deals:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s big-time hard drive and SSD Gold Box sale for even more offers from $42.50. You’ll also find a host of WD Red Pro internals and additional portable SSD models in today’s sale.

We also spotted a notable storage deals over at B&H (some of the standouts are listed above). There you’ll find deals starting from $64 or so on a range of both external and internal Western Digital options right here. And just remember, we are still tracking some great deals on the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs from $100 (save 33%) as well.

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty (1) and a durable silicon shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.

