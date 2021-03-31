Float down the river with Intex’s inflatable kayak + aluminum oar for $77, its best price in months

Amazon is offering the Intex Inflatable Challenger Kayak with Aluminum Oars for $77 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for anywhere between $90 and $120 at Amazon and today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months. Designed for a single rider, this “nimble, durable” kayak is perfect for hitting the river this spring. It supports a maximum of 220-pounds and in and of itself only weighs 27.2-pounds, making it easy to transport. The kayak itself is inflatable and is great for slower-moving rivers. You’ll get an inflatable seat and backrest, alongside an 84-inch aluminum oar, repair patch, and hi-output manual hand pump. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Of course, when you hit the river, you’ll want to pick up a life jacket so you stay safe while on the water. This one on Amazon is only $29, making it an easy buy. It’s a universal size that can be worn by most adults, making it a great universal solution.

Once you reach your destination, check out Coleman’s tailgating/camp site propane grill. It’s on sale from $66.50 shipped, which can save quite a bit since it can cost up to $140 normally. This compact grill will let you enjoy freshly cooked food when you’re not at home, thanks to its size.

More about the Intex Inflatable Kayak:

Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river

Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability

Comes with 84 inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi output manual hand pump; Rugged vinyl construction

