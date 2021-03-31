FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Float down the river with Intex’s inflatable kayak + aluminum oar for $77, its best price in months

-
Amazon is offering the Intex Inflatable Challenger Kayak with Aluminum Oars for $77 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for anywhere between $90 and $120 at Amazon and today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months. Designed for a single rider, this “nimble, durable” kayak is perfect for hitting the river this spring. It supports a maximum of 220-pounds and in and of itself only weighs 27.2-pounds, making it easy to transport. The kayak itself is inflatable and is great for slower-moving rivers. You’ll get an inflatable seat and backrest, alongside an 84-inch aluminum oar, repair patch, and hi-output manual hand pump. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Of course, when you hit the river, you’ll want to pick up a life jacket so you stay safe while on the water. This one on Amazon is only $29, making it an easy buy. It’s a universal size that can be worn by most adults, making it a great universal solution.

Once you reach your destination, check out Coleman’s tailgating/camp site propane grill. It’s on sale from $66.50 shipped, which can save quite a bit since it can cost up to $140 normally. This compact grill will let you enjoy freshly cooked food when you’re not at home, thanks to its size.

More about the Intex Inflatable Kayak:

  • Nimble, durable kayak is made of durable welded material with eye catching graphics for added safety on the lake or slow moving river
  • Cockpit is designed for comfort and maximized space, and inflatable I beam floors add stability
  • Comes with 84 inch aluminum oar, repair patch and Hi output manual hand pump; Rugged vinyl construction

