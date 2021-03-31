Coleman’s tailgating/camp site propane grill from $66.50 shipped (Reg. up to $140)

Target is now offering the Coleman Sportster Propane Grill for $69.99 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $66.49 with free shipping. Regularly $140 at Target and currently selling for $128 at Amazon, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for tailgating, road trips, or the camp site, this propane grill pushes out 11,000 total BTUs of grilling power across its removable 225-square inch porcelain-coated steel grate. There features include matchless lighting with a push-button ignition, wheels for portability, and a “lift and lock system for a secure setup.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

One thing you will need for your new grill is a some extra propane tanks. This 2-pack of Colemans will fit perfectly and carry up to 16-ounces each at $24 Prime shipped. Otherwise, just forget the propane altogether and go with this more affordable Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill at just $25 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 7,800 Amazon customers and negates the need to carry fuel around in your car or at the camp site.

Check out this this 6-probe Bluetooth wireless thermometer kit while it’s 40% off as well as our grilling feature for some fresh new ideas and affordable accessories. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best cooking and household essential offers. We have Vitamix’s FoodCycler, a massive price drop on the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920, this 4-quart matte black touchscreen air fryer, and a new all-time low on Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro. Just be sure to browse through today’s Green Deals to upgrade your outdoor space at a discount.

More on the Coleman Sportster Propane Grill:

COOKING POWER: Up to 11,000 total BTUs

LARGE GRILLING AREA: 225 sq. in.

PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION: For matchless lighting

EASY SETUP & COMPACT STORAGE: Collapsible stand with wheels; lift and lock for easy setup; large latch secures lid in transit

