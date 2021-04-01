Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more

PowerA, Hori, PDP, and others have become viable brands to turn to when Nintendo-branded controllers are out of stock, priced too high, or for a variety of other reasons. But even these offerings tend to be made solely with Nintendo Switch in mind and leave other platforms in the dust. This is where 8Bitdo steps into frame. The company has made a name for itself by supporting a wide range of platforms while also delivering a nice selection retro-themed controllers. 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Gray Edition is the brand’s latest release, and it’s now available for pre-order. Continue reading to learn more.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Gray Edition delivers yet another retro design

It doesn’t matter if you tend to hop between several gaming platforms or simply prefer versatile tech that’s ready for whatever you may want to do next, 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro continues to be a solid pick. The arrival of a new Gray Edition means that there is now a total of four styles for this specific controller. With many games topping out at four players, this could make 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro a great go-to solution for multi-platform play.

Like the variants that came before it, the Gray Edition works with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi. While disappointing that Microsoft and Sony consoles aren’t on that list, 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro is arguably more versatile than most. As the name implies, this take is largely gray with a mixture of black throughout. Unlike the other Sn30 Pro offerings that preceded it, this unit places letters directly on top of buttons and each letter is a different color.

Pricing and availability

As with the traditional, SN, and G Classic variants, the latest 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Gray Edition features a list price of $44.99. It’s currently in pre-order status, and shipments are slated to begin rolling out on Monday, April 5. Amazon backs this unit with a Pre-order Price Guarantee that means that if cost is lowered at all between now and launch, you will be locked in at the lowest offer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having personally used the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro in the past, I can tell you firsthand that build quality is top notch. It successfully puts a modern spin on the retro SNES controller that many of us have fond memories of using throughout our childhood.

While the Gray Edition isn’t exactly vibrant or colorful, I will argue that is what makes it fit in perfectly with the rest of 8Bitdo’s controller lineup. It nails the retro look while adapting to include a bundle of extra buttons. I’m not sure how I feel about the letters being directly on top of each button as this could lead to decreased visibility when looking down, but I suppose this won’t matter for long, as many will already know or quickly memorize the layout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!