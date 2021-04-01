FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

-
AmazonMedia
Reg. $6 FREE

April has now arrived and today Amazon is rolling out its selection of First Reads FREE eBooks for the month. Anyone subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service is now able to receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

First up, go swing by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the nine eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. But even those without a subscription can still add an individual title to your collection for $1.99, down from the usual $6 price tag. Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tier...
Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub pa...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner has a ...
Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker + stainless stee...
Tidy up power strips, cords, and more with this under-d...
Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB SSD on sale for $280 (Sav...
Amazon’s commercial-grade U-shaped AC/USB Surge P...
Brighten your patio with two 3,200-lumen solar-powered ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More

April 2021 Reading List: Best new books to pick up for spring

Learn More
2021 lows

Autel’s latest EVO II Pro quadcopter falls to new 2021 low following $300 discount

$300 off Learn More
$82 off

Elevate your 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Tiered Fireplace Stand: $268.50 (Save $82)

$268.50 Learn More
$110 value

Grab a $100 Apple Gift Card today + $10 Target credit from $95 with free email delivery

From $95 Learn More
Reg. $200

Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub packs 85W power passthrough at $165

$165 Learn More
Cook on-the-go

Amazon’s #1 best-selling countertop burner has a stainless steel build at $24 Prime shipped

$24 Learn More
$1 each

Add 10 SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables to your networking setup for just $1 each

$10 Learn More