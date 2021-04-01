Anker Nebula portable projector brings the home theatre anywhere, from $280 (save $100)

Today on Amazon, you can save on the new Nebula Solar portable projector coming in at $499.99 shipped. This $100 savings marks the lowest price we’ve seen all year, and the second biggest savings to date. With its built in battery, (not powered by the sun, as the name implies,) you can bring movie night anywhere for up to three hours. The Nebula Solar is set to project up to 120 inches at 1080p quality, with 400 lumens for extra clarity. It also features 3W speakers, plus 5,000 streaming channels through Android TV 9. You can even stream direct from your phone, so the possibilities are endless. 4+ star ratings on Amazon. Find more details below.

For a theatre experience that’s just as portable but not quite as extravagant, check out this Anker Nebula Capsule via Amazon for $280 with the on-page coupon. It can provide a 100-inch, 100 lumen picture for up to four hours off a single charge. With an omnidirectional speaker, and a body the size of a soda can, the Capsule is a little more aptly named than it’s Solar sister. This funky little robot also comes equipped with streaming capabilities and screen mirroring – perfect for an outdoor movie night with the family. Rated 4.5/5 from over 4,000 customers.

You can check out more coverage on the Anker Nebula lineup here, and for even more info take a look at our projector guides! While some of the deals may have expired, others only get better with age. You can find the Nebula Solar Wi-Fi projector for it’s all-time low price of $399.99 shipped on Amazon.

Anker Nebula Solar portable projector features:

Breathtaking Visuals: With FHD 1080p resolution, a 120-inch image, 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 all packed into a single sleek device, you can recreate the sights of the cinema from the comfort of your couch.

No Wires, No Limits: With Solar Portable 1080p projector’s built-in rechargeable battery, you can recreate the sights and sounds of the cinema anywhere you want. Get up to 3 hours of power on a single charge—more than enough to mini-binge your favorite TV series.

Android TV 9: Tailor your entertainment to suit you. Choose from more than 5,000 apps, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more. You can even mirror content from your smartphone or other devices to Solar 1080p projector.

