Anker is starting the year off with a bang, highlighted by a new selection of MagSafe-compatible products for Apple’s latest iPhones. Now, Anker’s Nebula line is getting a makeover with the addition of two new projectors today. That includes its first portable 1080p “Solar” option, which, despite its name, isn’t powered by the sun but rather an internal battery. Anker has been expanding its Nebula lineup for a while now, with today’s announcement serving as one of its first offerings that makes sense as both a portable and permanent projector in your home theater. Head below for more, including a launch-day deal on the latest from Anker.

Anker expands Nebula lineup with Solar projector

The latest from Anker’s Nebula lineup centers around its Solar portable projector, which features 1080p support, HDR certification, and a battery-powered design. While Anker has plenty of other projectors in its stable, this Solar model brings a traditional build backed by an internal 3-hour battery. That will make it a suitable option for home theaters and quick setups away from home. This makes it arguably the most flexible and versatile projector in Anker’s lineup.

Alongside Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity, this model will feature Android 9 software, which will bring another level of functionality. That includes streaming services from a variety of sources that will allow users access to Netflix, Hulu, and other content hubs.

Here’s a full breakdown of notable features:

Cinematic Visuals: Experience up to 120 inches of awesome 1080p entertainment. With HDR10 and 400 ANSI lumens also included, everything you watch and play is packed full of rich detail and color.

Unforgettable Audio: Hear every whisper, explosion, and song in incredible clarity with Dolby Digital Plus and the dual 3W speakers. The sound is so powerful and clear that you can even use Solar as a portable Bluetooth speaker.

No Wires, No Limits: With Solar Portable 1080p projector’s built-in rechargeable battery, you can recreate the sights and sounds of the cinema anywhere you want. Get up to 3 hours of power on a single charge—more than enough to mini-binge your favorite TV series.

Deal and availability:

Anker is making the new Nebula Solar Portable Projector available today for $599.99 via Amazon. However, you can use the on-page coupon to clip an extra $30 off for a limited time. Anker is also introducing a battery-free version today as well at $520, which includes many of the same features at a discount from the lead release today minus the battery.

