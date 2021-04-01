FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your vehicle with this 5-inch wireless backup camera kit at a low of $83.50

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its K7 5-inch Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $83.50 shipped with the code ME8ZI8LQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $130 list price, today’s deal saves you around $45 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our last mention by $1. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera, well, it’s time to add one. You’ll find that it helps you to have a much better visual as to what’s behind your car when backing out of your driveway or parking space. This kit includes a camera and wireless monitor, so you don’t have to run cables from the front to the back of your vehicle. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need both the monitor and camera, well, we’ve got you covered. eRapta’s backup camera installs simply and is budget-focused at $26 on Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller. I’ve used this camera before and it’s great for the price. You’ll find that it even has night vision so you can see when there’s no ambient light.

Boscam Wireless Backup Camera features:

  • K7 uses digital wireless signal, so you can view your rear blind spot without interference and flicker. The wireless range (33ft) is wide enough to make it work with a range of everyday vehicles.
  • 5″ TFT-LCD screen has enough detail, contrast and color accuracy to distinguish objects, which helps details pop. The images on the screen are clear and readable, so you know you are safely reversing.
  • K7 uses digital wireless technology to transmit the signal between the monitor and camera. Thus you don’t have to run cables from front to rear which is much annoying parts of wiring. It would save your time and make the wiring much more simple.

