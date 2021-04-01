FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Dashboard Car Mount $7 (30% off), more

50% off From $5

Patozon (an Mpow affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 255,000+) via Amazon currently offers its One-Touch Dashboard Car Mount for $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within cents of the all-time low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen overall. Whether your existing car mount has seen better days or you’re looking to pick up one for the first time, this offering from Mpow is about as affordable as it gets from a reputable brand. Alongside a telescoping arm and one-touch mechanism, it has multiple points of articulation for getting the perfect viewing angle in your ride. Over 42,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Firm suction pad sticks tightly on the dashboard or most surfaces. Remove easily by pulling the suction pad without leaving any nasty mark on your dash. Telescopic arm can extend from 4.6in to 6.6in and pivot up or down for optimal viewing height. Prevent from blocking your view while driving.

Swivel ball head ensures 360° free rotations to your desired viewing angle. Quick to adjust for a safe and effortless drive. As summer approaches and days are getting hotter, please avoid direct exposure to the sun as this may affect the function of your car mount.

