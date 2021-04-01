FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monster Adventurer Force speaker has a 40-hr. battery + IPX7 waterproof at low of $55 (50% off)

-
50% off $55

MonsterXK (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adventurer Force Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $54.99 shipped with the code NG323XPV at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This speaker delivers up to 40-hours of playtime paired with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Wireless isn’t the only input available here, however, as you’ll also find aux 3.5mm, microSD, USB, and even a microphone plug on this speaker. It’s IPX7 waterproof, meaning you can take it to the beach or pool without worrying about it getting wet. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you won’t get the 40-hours of battery life that today’s lead deal boasts, the OontZ Angle 3 is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at just $26 on Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Featuring IPX5 water-resistance and 14-hours of playback on a single charge, this is a fantastic way to enjoy some tunes by the pool without spending tons of cash.

Be sure to check out Anker’s new Soundcore speakers as well. You’ll find RGB stylings, USB-C, and up to 16-hours of battery life here. The latest Soundcore speakers are also more compact than today’s lead deal, making them easier to travel with.

More about the Monster Adventurer Force Speaker:

  • Pure Monster Sound
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Up to 40 hours playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 360° Surround Sound
  • Support Bluetooth / AUX / Micro SD Card / USB / Microphone Input.

