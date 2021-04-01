We have spotted some notable deals on Novation Launchpads today. Amazon is now offering the Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller for Logic Pro and Ableton Live at $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 or 20% off, matching the 2021 low, and the best price we can find. Recently updated to work hand-in-hand with Apple’s huge Logic Pro update (as well as Ableton’s Live recording software), these controllers offer up hands-on control over your tracks and sounds in Logic Pro like never before. You’re looking at 64 RBG pads for playing notes/drums or triggering loops, transport controls (play, stop, volumes, mutes, pans, and much more), and the ability to customize everything for triggering/controlling just about anything inside of Logic Pro. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers and you can get a much better idea of what to expect in our ongoing Live Loops Launchpad diary right here. Additional deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the compact Novation Launchpad Mini MK3 Grid Controller for $99.99 shipped. That’s a light $10 off, but also matching the lowest we have tracked this year, and a great opportunity to jump into the Launchpad world at under $100. This one is much of the same with fewer additional app controls outside of the 64 RBG pads. The same ratings apply on this model and you can use our handy guide and comparison chart to decide which model is best for your needs.

As we mentioned above, you can get a deep dive on what expect from these Launchpad controllers inside of Logic Pro in our ongoing diary series:

While we are talking music production, be sure to check out new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS from Alesis, our review of the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic, and the new New Marantz USB-C podcasting variant, as well as the Hammer 88 Pro keyboard from M-Audio.

More on the Novation Launchpad X:

64 RGB pads – RGB pads give you a perfect reflection of your Ableton Live session, making it easier than ever to see your clips. Quickly launch your clips and scenes at the press of a button. Stop, Solo and Mute controls make it easier and more tactile to control your performances, no mouse needed. Three Custom Modes – use Components to customise mappings and control anything MIDI easily from Launchpad Mini. Small, light – Launchpad Mini’s slim, lightweight design means it’ll fit into any setup, anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!