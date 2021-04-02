Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR drop to new 2021 lows at up to $189 off

Adorama is currently offering both models of Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR starting at $4,849 shipped for the Standard Glass variant. You’ll also be able to score the Nano-Texture version for $5,809.99. Down fro the usual $4,999 and $5,999 price tags respectively, today’s offer amounts to upwards of $189 in savings and marks the best prices of the year. Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not as deep of a discount, you can also complete the package on the Pro Display XDR by picking up Apple’s Pro Stand for $959 at Adorama. Down from its $999 going rate, this is another chance to save on upgrading your Mac workstation and the best discount all year. Otherwise, opt for the Apple VESA Mount Adapter to pair its high-end display with a stand of your choice.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts. You can still score an Amazon all-time low on the latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage at $99 off, not to mention these ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ deals at $50 off.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!