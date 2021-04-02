FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Amazon low brings ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 down to $480 (Save $120)

-
Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Core m3/8GB/64GB for $479.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, is $40 below previous discounts, and marks the best price to date. Powered by a Core m3 processor, the Chromebook Flip C434 delivers a more premium experience than other models on the market with an all-metal design and 1080p display. There’s also its 360-degree hinge form-factor that lets it double as a tablet when you’re not typing notes in class. All-day battery is joined by Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C connectivity, and 8GB of RAM for multitasking. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s discounted model is $7 below the price you’ll currently pay on the 4GB configuration, further showcasing how solid of a value the new all-time low is really offering. That being said, a great way to spend a portion of your savings would be picking up this highly-rated AmazonBasics felt laptop sleeve for $17. Not only will it add a bit of style to the package as you transport the machine to and from class, but it will also defend against bumps, scratches, and the like. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Yesterday saw an enticing $100 discount go live on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which provides an even more lightweight way to surf the web and is now down to $330. That’s also alongside all of the other price cuts in our Android guide as we close our the week, too.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

