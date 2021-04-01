FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite arrives with S Pen support at $330 (Save $100)

Save $100 $330

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $329.99 shipped. Typically fetching $430, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $19 and matching the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 525 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $50. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, this well-reviewed alternative is just $15 and delivers much of the same design for less.

The week is beginning to come to a close and our Android guide is packed with notable hardware discounts. Yesterday saw a collection of unlocked Motorola smartphones go on sale with up to $400 in savings attached alongside this discounted TicWatch Pro 3 GPS stainless steel smartwatch at $255.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

