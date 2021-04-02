Add this 33-foot solar-powered LED string light kit to your patio for just $8 (50% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered LED String Light Kit for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code XNRJHVQU at checkout. Down 50% from its list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These lights require no plug or battery changes to work since they have a bundled solar panel that takes care of powering itself. This allows you to install the kit anywhere you need, be that inside or out. Plus, with 33-feet of lighting, this is plenty to add illumination to your deck, dining room, or even bedroom. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While it’s hard to find a string light kit at a better price than today’s lead deal, we were able to track down a kit that’s battery powered for $7. This shaves an additional $1 off its normal going rate and is also a bit more portable, as it only needs batteries to run and not sunlight. You’ll just have to replace the batteries once they die, which is something you won’t have to do with today’s lead deal.

If you’re after outdoor lighting to actually brighten your yard, we’ve got a few other deals to check out. You’ll find that Ring’s Floodlight Cam is down to $200, which is a 20% discount. Plus, we’ve found two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights for $9.50 each when you use a discount code, saving you 30% from their normal going rate.

More about the AMIR Solar LED String Light Kit:

100 Brilliant LED lights – 100 Super Bright LED bulbs on 33ft high quality copper wire, with steady 360 degree viewing angle they illuminate in every direction. Ideal for decorating your gardens, patio, gate, yard, wedding, party etc.

High Quality & Flexible Copper Wire – Made with thin and flexible copper wire, coiled with bobbin winder to avoid a mess, the solar powered string lights (low voltage, no transformer included) is easy to storage and ready for the next use. Also, it is environmental- friendly, high energy conversion rate, durable and safe to use.

2 Switch Buttons – POWER ON/OFF. Auto on at dusk, auto off by day. MODE (Steady on / Flashing)

