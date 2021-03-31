FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring Floodlight Cam now packs end-to-end encryption at $200 (Save 20%)

Reg. $250 $200

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Floodlight Camera for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since November, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Ring’s Floodlight Camera brings 1080p feeds to your smart home alongside a pair of integrated floodlights. The 1,800-lumen output will automatically be triggered when motion is detected, which also pings your smartphone with an alert. Plus, Ring also rolled out end-to-end encryption on its Floodlight camera here for some added peace of mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 26,000 customers.

Alternatively you could go with Ring’s Solar Floodlight kit at $110, but you’d be ditching the built-in camera features noted above. This offering will still illuminate your driveway and the like with 1,200-lumens of brightness and even comes backed by a solar panel so you don’t have to worry about charging batteries or running any wiring. There’s also a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers to complete the package.

Today saw a 22% price cut go live on Aqara’s 1080p camera which arrives with HomeKit Secure Video support at $55, but you’ll find plenty of other offers in our smart home guide. That’s alongside this collection of ongoing Anker eufy HomeKit camera deals which start at $29.

Ring Floodlight Cam features:

This bundle includes the Ring Floodlight Cam and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). “Alexa, talk to the front door”. Talk to visitors through your Echo Dot when you connect your Ring camera with Alexa. Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected.

