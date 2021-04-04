FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, more to your TV at $109 (Reg. $130)

Reg. $130 $109

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streambar for $109 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $21 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. Roku Streambar delivers a 2-in-1 home theater upgrade with built-in 4K HDR streaming capabilities alongside its speaker system functionality. On top of being able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and other services, there’s also built-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here alongside a bundled Roku Voice Remote. Its Bluetooth connectivity is then supplemented with Ethernet, ARC HDMI, optical, and a USB input. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If the audio on your TV isn’t quite as important as just upgrading its streaming features, going with the Roku Ultra at $94 is a great alternative to the lead deal. You’ll still be able to take advantage of all the functionality noted above like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, just without the 2-in-1 design. Plus, over 8,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other ways to elevate the movie watching experience. You’ll still find a collection sound bar systems on sale from $69, as well as our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of BenQ’s GS2 Portable AirPlay 2 Projector.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. 

