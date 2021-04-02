FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home theater sound bar systems from $69: LG 5.1.2-ch with wireless sub up to $650 off + more

$650 off From $69

Trusted seller Beach Camera via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-channel Sound Bar system for $649 shipped in factory re-certified condition (“mint condition and comes with all original manufacturer supplied accessories”). Regularly $1,300 new and currently on sale for $1,100 at Best Buy, this is a giant $651 off the regular price and the lowest total we can find. This one puts a 5.1.2-channel setup in your home theater with “Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, a series of “upfiring height speakers,” and a wireless subwoofer. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, and a pair of HDMI outputs with 4K passthrough, features here include Google Assistant compatibility, 24-bit upsampling, built-in Chromecast, USB playback, and much more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a full 1-year warranty from LG. Head below for more home theater audio deals from $69.

Not ready to go for a big-time $1,300 home audio system yet? The 2020 model Samsung HW-T450 2.1-ch Sound Bar with Dolby audio sells for $168 shipped at Amazon and will certainly be a major upgrade over your TV’s built-in drivers. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from 9,500 Amazon customers and a similar wireless subwoofer. And you’ll find even more sound bar deals listed below:

Then hit our home theater deal hub for even more including $100 off the Anker Nebula portable projector and this morning’s 4K smart TV deals from $665

More on the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-channel Sound Bar:

Amplify your TV experience with the amazingly rich and powerful audio of the SN10YG. Designed in partnership with Meridian and featuring the rich, immersive qualities of Dolby Atmos® as well as AI room calibration. Plus, this beautifully designed Sound Bar has the extra convenience of voice-controlled Google Assistant built in. Your TV will sound so much better with a huge 570W total power and the immersive experience offered by 5.1.2 channels. You can also add rear speakers for an extra 2 channels and 140W.

