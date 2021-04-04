FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring this folding workout bench to your at-home exercise kit for $100 (Save $40)

-
Reg. $140 $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Finer Form Gym Foldable Workout Bench for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at 29% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This workout bench is a capable way to elevate your at-home exercise regimen thanks to a durable design that can fold away to take up less space when not in use. Its steel frame pairs with 3-inches of cushioning, and will allow you to do everything from ab exercises to upper body training and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At the $100 price point, there aren’t too many folding workout benches at Amazon that we can recommend over the featured deal and its well-reviewed status, let alone any for less. But if you’re looking to put the lead deal to work, grabbing a pair of Amazon’s in-house dumbbells is a solid idea considering prices start at under $15.

Otherwise, go check out this discounted sprinter cycle exercise bike that is still on sale following a $205 discount. You’ll also find plenty of other ways to save in our sports and fitness guide, as well.

Finer Form Gym Foldable Workout Bench features:

Folding Exercise Bench Built from High Grade Steel with Scratch Resistant Powder-coated Finish to Stand up to the Hardest Exercise Routines. 4-way Frame Structure Handles up to 1,000 Lbs, Provides Stable Support for Variety Of Workouts. Finally, A Folding Flat Bench With No Wobbling or Shaking! 3″ Thick Comfortable Cushion Pad Provides Consistent Comfort and Supports Your Core for a Variety of Exercises.

